Overview of Dr. Eric Westerman, DO

Dr. Eric Westerman, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Western University - Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine|Western University Of Health Sciences (College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific) and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Littleton Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital and Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Westerman works at Colorado Arthritis Center in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.