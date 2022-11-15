Dr. Eric Westerman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Westerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Westerman, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Western University - Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine|Western University Of Health Sciences (College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific) and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Littleton Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital and Swedish Medical Center.
Osteoporsis Center of South Denver701 E Hampden Ave Ste 410, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 963-0279
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Swedish Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Prudential
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Just had my 1st appointment with Dr. Westerman. He is very personable, took the time to get to know me, and knows a lot of stuff! You can't go wrong with him as your rheumatologist.
- 36 years of experience
- University Of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
- St Joseph Hospital
- Western University - Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine|Western University Of Health Sciences (College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific)
Dr. Westerman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Westerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Westerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Westerman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Westerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Westerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Westerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Westerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.