See All Psychiatrists in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Eric Wexler, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Eric Wexler, MD

Psychiatry
2.9 (30)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Eric Wexler, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They completed their fellowship with University Of California

Dr. Wexler works at Eric Wexler MD, PhD in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatric Corporation of America
    2730 Wilshire Blvd Ste 325, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 744-5102

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Bipolar Disorder
Addiction
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Neurodegenerative Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.9
Average provider rating
Based on 30 ratings
Patient Ratings (30)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(15)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Wexler?

Jun 16, 2021
This guy made me realize how unknowledgeable and without forethought most psychiatrists are. I trust my mental health with him, and his decisions are why I am now happy more days than not. He isn’t just the erratic trial and error I’ve experienced with others and he doesn’t talk like that. He’s an academic and it shows. He knows studies and medicine details that most psychiatrists never explained to me and in fact didn’t know, leading me to have improper care for 5 years before coming to Wexler. The other reviewers frankly are impatient with gruffness and clerical errors - it’s mildly frustrating sure but unbelievably worth the expertise and medical strategy this guy can provide. Much preferred over someone who sees me every week but does little. Wexler is expensive and a phd, but a massive cut above the rest in my experience and vastly worth the money. He could’ve fixed my life sooner and for the same money I spent chasing other psychiatrists. Highly satisfied
J — Jun 16, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Eric Wexler, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eric Wexler, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wexler to family and friends

Dr. Wexler's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Wexler

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eric Wexler, MD.

About Dr. Eric Wexler, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1932215654
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University Of California
Fellowship
Internship
  • Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
Internship
Undergraduate School
  • Vassar College
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Eric Wexler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wexler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wexler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wexler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wexler works at Eric Wexler MD, PhD in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wexler’s profile.

30 patients have reviewed Dr. Wexler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wexler.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wexler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wexler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Eric Wexler, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.