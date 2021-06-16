Dr. Eric Wexler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wexler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Wexler, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Wexler, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They completed their fellowship with University Of California
Dr. Wexler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Psychiatric Corporation of America2730 Wilshire Blvd Ste 325, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 744-5102
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wexler?
This guy made me realize how unknowledgeable and without forethought most psychiatrists are. I trust my mental health with him, and his decisions are why I am now happy more days than not. He isn’t just the erratic trial and error I’ve experienced with others and he doesn’t talk like that. He’s an academic and it shows. He knows studies and medicine details that most psychiatrists never explained to me and in fact didn’t know, leading me to have improper care for 5 years before coming to Wexler. The other reviewers frankly are impatient with gruffness and clerical errors - it’s mildly frustrating sure but unbelievably worth the expertise and medical strategy this guy can provide. Much preferred over someone who sees me every week but does little. Wexler is expensive and a phd, but a massive cut above the rest in my experience and vastly worth the money. He could’ve fixed my life sooner and for the same money I spent chasing other psychiatrists. Highly satisfied
About Dr. Eric Wexler, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1932215654
Education & Certifications
- University Of California
- Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
- Vassar College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wexler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wexler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wexler works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Wexler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wexler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wexler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wexler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.