Dr. Eric Whitman, MD

General Surgery
3.2 (15)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eric Whitman, MD

Dr. Eric Whitman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Whitman works at Atlantic Medical Group-Hematology Oncology in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Whitman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Atlantic Melanoma Center
    100 Madison Ave # 2, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 971-7960

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 20, 2016
    Dr Whitman and Mary worked very hard from day 1 . The Dr,Removed a huge tumor within days of my first visit, and within a few days was getting the results back as to what type of Melanoma i had, right away started with the right medicine, and never stopped while switching my medicine 3 times till i was 100% clean. I originally got diagnosed with stage 4 melanoma in the Lymph Nodes back in 2011 i was cleaned of it from 2014 to 2016 . Now round 2. I'm ready for the fight, i trust my Dr 500%.
    Tony M. in Linden, NJ — Jul 20, 2016
    About Dr. Eric Whitman, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609840636
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Milton S Hershey Medical Center
    Internship
    • Penn St U-Hershey Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Whitman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Whitman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Whitman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Whitman works at Atlantic Medical Group-Hematology Oncology in Morristown, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Whitman’s profile.

    Dr. Whitman has seen patients for Wound Repair, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

