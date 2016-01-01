Overview of Dr. Eric Wiedower, DO

Dr. Eric Wiedower, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital, Methodist University Hospital and Regional One Health.



Dr. Wiedower works at West Clinic PC in Southaven, MS with other offices in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.