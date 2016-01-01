Dr. Eric Wiedower, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiedower is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Wiedower, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eric Wiedower, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital, Methodist University Hospital and Regional One Health.
West Clinic PC7668 Airways Blvd Bldg 2, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (901) 683-0055
Linda Smiley MD, FACOG7945 Wolf River Blvd Ste 320, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
- Methodist University Hospital
- Regional One Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Hematology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1154633857
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
