See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Arlington, TX
Dr. Eric Wieser, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Eric Wieser, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (162)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eric Wieser, MD

Dr. Eric Wieser, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.

Dr. Wieser works at Arlington Orthopedic Associates, PA in Arlington, TX with other offices in Mansfield, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Wieser's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arlington Orthopedic Associates PA
    800 Orthopedic Way, Arlington, TX 76015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 375-5200
  2. 2
    AOA Orthopedic Specialists
    2801 E Broad St, Mansfield, TX 76063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 375-5200
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • WHS East Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 162 ratings
    Patient Ratings (162)
    5 Star
    (126)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wieser?

    May 11, 2022
    Dr. Eric Wieser and staff are extremely experienced, professional caregivers. My back surgery relieved severe pain, frequent numbness in feet, legs, buttocks. I thank God for working through his hands and staff for outstanding results beyond my expectations. I highly recommend the Wieser team.
    James A Hutto — May 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eric Wieser, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eric Wieser, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wieser to family and friends

    Dr. Wieser's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wieser

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eric Wieser, MD.

    About Dr. Eric Wieser, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497740518
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA Comprehensive Spine Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Vanderbilt University Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Trinity U
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Wieser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wieser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wieser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wieser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wieser has seen patients for Back Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wieser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    162 patients have reviewed Dr. Wieser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wieser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wieser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wieser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Eric Wieser, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.