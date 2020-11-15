Overview of Dr. Eric Wilkinson, MD

Dr. Eric Wilkinson, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Neurotology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Wilkinson works at Idaho Ear Clinic in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Meniere's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.