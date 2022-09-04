Dr. Eric Wininger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wininger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Wininger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Wininger, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center.
Locations
Endocrinology Associates of Central Nj PA501 Iron Bridge Rd Ste 12, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 780-0002
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful...my first time as a patient and Dr. Winiger took his time going over my blood work and addressing my concerns. His staff was friendly and they called me back immediately with my ultrasound results.
About Dr. Eric Wininger, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1750489340
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wininger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wininger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wininger has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Dyslipidemia and Lipid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wininger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Wininger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wininger.
