Overview of Dr. Eric Wolfson, MD

Dr. Eric Wolfson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Biloxi, MS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore.



Dr. Wolfson works at Memorial Physicians Clinic - Neurosurgery in Biloxi, MS with other offices in Gulfport, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.