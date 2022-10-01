Dr. Eric Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Wong, MD
Dr. Eric Wong, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Juan Capistrano, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong's Office Locations
MemorialCare Medical Group - San Juan Capistrano31001 Rancho Viejo Rd Ste 200, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wong was so warm, thorough and patient. The med assistant, Karla, was phenomenal. I'm so grateful to have found them and to know my baby is in great hands.
About Dr. Eric Wong, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1104808161
Education & Certifications
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- Creighton University School Of Medicine
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
