Overview of Dr. Eric Wong, MD

Dr. Eric Wong, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Juan Capistrano, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Wong works at MemorialCare Medical Group in San Juan Capistrano, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.