Dr. Eric Wong, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (14)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eric Wong, MD

Dr. Eric Wong, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Juan Capistrano, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Wong works at MemorialCare Medical Group in San Juan Capistrano, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wong's Office Locations

  
    MemorialCare Medical Group - San Juan Capistrano
    31001 Rancho Viejo Rd Ste 200, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675 (877) 696-3622

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cough
Immunization Administration
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Cough
Immunization Administration
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Immunization Administration
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Wellness Examination
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 01, 2022
    Dr. Wong was so warm, thorough and patient. The med assistant, Karla, was phenomenal. I'm so grateful to have found them and to know my baby is in great hands.
    — Oct 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Eric Wong, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104808161
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of California Irvine Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Creighton University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wong works at MemorialCare Medical Group in San Juan Capistrano, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wong’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

