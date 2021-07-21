Overview of Dr. Eric Wroten, MD

Dr. Eric Wroten, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne.



Dr. Wroten works at Fort Worth Hand Center in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.