Overview of Dr. Eric Yahav, MD

Dr. Eric Yahav, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.



Dr. Yahav works at COOPER HEALTH SYSTEM in Camden, NJ with other offices in Morristown, NJ and Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.