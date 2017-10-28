See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Camden, NJ
Dr. Eric Yahav, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eric Yahav, MD

Dr. Eric Yahav, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.

Dr. Yahav works at COOPER HEALTH SYSTEM in Camden, NJ with other offices in Morristown, NJ and Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yahav's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cooper University Health Care
    1 Cooper Plz, Camden, NJ 08103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 342-2000
  2. 2
    Camcare Health Corp Ob/Gyn
    817 Federal St Ste 300, Camden, NJ 08103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 541-2229
  3. 3
    Garden State Gynecology
    25 Lindsley Dr Ste 101, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 746-0148
  4. 4
    American Women Service
    3506 N Calvert St Ste 110, Baltimore, MD 21218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 889-5252

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Oct 28, 2017
    Competent carding and professional. Both did my procedure and saw for follow-up. Patient and answered all my questions. Seems to genuinely care about his patients.
    Cristina in Morristown, NJ — Oct 28, 2017
    About Dr. Eric Yahav, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1013156686
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Yahav, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yahav is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yahav has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yahav has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Yahav. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yahav.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yahav, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yahav appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

