Dr. Eric Yancy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yancy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Yancy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Yancy, MD
Dr. Eric Yancy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Yancy works at
Dr. Yancy's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Toya Corbitt3266 N Meridian St Ste 600, Indianapolis, IN 46208 Directions (317) 925-7795
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yancy?
Dr Yancy has all my respects for a lifetime he delivered me as an premature baby and we also keep our generations going to see him i can't thank him and Jesus enough for the life that i have every day
About Dr. Eric Yancy, MD
- Pediatrics
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1497744817
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yancy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yancy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yancy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yancy works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Yancy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yancy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yancy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yancy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.