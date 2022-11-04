Overview of Dr. Eric Yang, MD

Dr. Eric Yang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Yang works at UCLA Cardiovascular Center - Westwood in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.