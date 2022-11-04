Dr. Eric Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Yang, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eric Yang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Ahmanson/UCLA Adult Congenital Heart Disease Center100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 630, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 878-3940
Ronald Reagan Ucla Medical Center757 Westwood Plz # 711RRUMC, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 878-3896
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Yang is totally thorough and delves into every option looking for the least invasive option. He explains every test completely and answers all questions inviting further discussion. Very responsive to emails and other communications.
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
