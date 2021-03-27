Dr. Eric Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Yang, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Yang, MD
Dr. Eric Yang, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Dr. Yang's Office Locations
Phoenix - GI5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 885-0904
Scottsdale - Heart13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 885-0904
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was very pleased with my first meeting with Dr. Yang. It was a telemed video call. He was engaged and friendly. He had prepared for the call by reviewing the medical records I sent to him prior to the call. He asked good questions and gave good advice.
About Dr. Eric Yang, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 7 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University School Med|Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Yang using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
