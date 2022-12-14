See All Gastroenterologists in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Eric Yap, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Eric Yap, MD

Gastroenterology
3.9 (36)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eric Yap, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and St. Peter's Health Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Yap works at Overlake Internal Medicine Associates in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Unexplained Weight Loss, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Overlake Internal Medicine Associates Gastro-
    1135 116th Ave NE Ste 560, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 467-0150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
  • St. Peter's Health Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diarrhea
Unexplained Weight Loss
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diarrhea
Unexplained Weight Loss
Diverticulitis, Intestinal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Yap?

    Dec 14, 2022
    Dr Yap listened closely to my questions and applied his knowledge to give me insightful options. Highly recommend.
    — Dec 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eric Yap, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eric Yap, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Yap to family and friends

    Dr. Yap's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Yap

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eric Yap, MD.

    About Dr. Eric Yap, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639254279
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Standford Univ School of Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ny and Presby Hp Columbia Campus
    Residency
    Internship
    • NY Presby Hosp-Columbia P&S
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Brown Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Yap, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yap is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yap has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yap works at Overlake Internal Medicine Associates in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Dr. Yap’s profile.

    Dr. Yap has seen patients for Diarrhea, Unexplained Weight Loss, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yap on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Yap. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yap.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yap, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yap appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Eric Yap, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.