Offers telehealth
Dr. Eric Yavrouian, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.
Ent. Surgical Associates1505 Wilson Ter Ste 270, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 241-2101
- Adventist Health Glendale
Chronic sinusitis is not fun. It is an issue I have dealt with for the past three years. I had seen many different doctors for this issue with no avail. It was not until three friends of mine recommended Dr. Yavrouain until my search was over. I can say that Dr. Yavrouian is one of the most personable and caring doctors I have ever met with confidence. He invests his time into trying to get to the root of his patient's problems. He also searches for the best possible course of treatment for his patients. He will give you the pros and cons of each option and make sure you have an in-depth understanding of each choice. We exhausted many different options before moving forward with surgery. The entire process was easy as Dr. Yavrouian is very knowledgable and experienced in his craft. Thanks to him, my breathing is better, and I can get a decent night's sleep once again. He goes above and beyond for his patients, and I cannot recommend him enough!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 15 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1194054015
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Yavrouian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yavrouian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yavrouian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yavrouian has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yavrouian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yavrouian speaks Armenian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Yavrouian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yavrouian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yavrouian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yavrouian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.