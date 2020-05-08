See All Otolaryngologists in Glendale, CA
Dr. Eric Yavrouian, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eric Yavrouian, MD

Dr. Eric Yavrouian, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.

Dr. Yavrouian works at Ear Nose&Throat Surgical Assocs in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Yavrouian's Office Locations

    Ent. Surgical Associates
    Ent. Surgical Associates
1505 Wilson Ter Ste 270, Glendale, CA 91206

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus
Vertigo
Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus
Vertigo

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 08, 2020
    May 08, 2020
Chronic sinusitis is not fun. It is an issue I have dealt with for the past three years. I had seen many different doctors for this issue with no avail. It was not until three friends of mine recommended Dr. Yavrouain until my search was over. I can say that Dr. Yavrouian is one of the most personable and caring doctors I have ever met with confidence. He invests his time into trying to get to the root of his patient's problems. He also searches for the best possible course of treatment for his patients. He will give you the pros and cons of each option and make sure you have an in-depth understanding of each choice. We exhausted many different options before moving forward with surgery. The entire process was easy as Dr. Yavrouian is very knowledgable and experienced in his craft. Thanks to him, my breathing is better, and I can get a decent night's sleep once again. He goes above and beyond for his patients, and I cannot recommend him enough!
    — May 08, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Eric Yavrouian, MD
    About Dr. Eric Yavrouian, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    NPI Number
    • 1194054015
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Yavrouian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yavrouian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yavrouian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yavrouian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yavrouian works at Ear Nose&Throat Surgical Assocs in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Yavrouian’s profile.

    Dr. Yavrouian has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yavrouian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Yavrouian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yavrouian.

