Overview of Dr. Eric Yeh, MD

Dr. Eric Yeh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Peking University Health Science Center and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Yeh works at University Hospital Case Medical Center in Cleveland, OH with other offices in South Euclid, OH and Shaker Heights, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.