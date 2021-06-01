See All Family Doctors in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Eric Yeh, MD

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Cleveland, OH
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eric Yeh, MD

Dr. Eric Yeh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Peking University Health Science Center and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

Dr. Yeh works at University Hospital Case Medical Center in Cleveland, OH with other offices in South Euclid, OH and Shaker Heights, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yeh's Office Locations

    University Hospital Case Medical Center
    11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 844-2172
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    UH Suburban Health Center
    1611 S Green Rd Ste 146, South Euclid, OH 44121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 844-1867
    UH Minoff Health Center at Chagrin Highlands
    3909 Orange Pl Ste 3100, Shaker Heights, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 844-1867

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Central Sleep Apnea
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Central Sleep Apnea
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder
Treatment frequency

Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Hypersomnia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irregular Sleep-Wake Pattern Chevron Icon
Jet Lag Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Obstructive Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shift Work Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 01, 2021
    I was nervous about the whole visit because I feel doctors don't really care about thier patients, but, once I got there and, actually met Dr. Yeh I felt at ease. I felt that he was going to solve my sleep issues. I did the sleep study and it turns out I have sleep apnea ?? but, Dr. Yeh made me feel comfortable in knowing he is helping to get to the bottom of it. He is so down to earth & really Kool. I recommended my sister for her insomnia and, will recommend others.
    Sandria J Berry — Jun 01, 2021
    About Dr. Eric Yeh, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770947095
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Hospitals,Case Western Reserve Univ,School Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Peking University Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of British Columbia
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Yeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yeh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yeh accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Yeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yeh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

