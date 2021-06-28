Dr. Eric Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Young, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Young, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They completed their fellowship with WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Young works at
Locations
Murfreesboro Medical Clinic1272 Garrison Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 893-4480
Spine, Joint and Pain Center1611 Mcarthur St, Manchester, TN 37355 Directions (615) 867-7971
Urgent Urgent America LLC1802 N Jackson St, Tullahoma, TN 37388 Directions (931) 913-2878
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Winchester
- Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Kind compassionate man who helps me thru my entire body pain and is always available to answer questions and make suggestions to better my problems
About Dr. Eric Young, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1033326335
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Michigan State University
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
