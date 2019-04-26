Dr. Eric Zabat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zabat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Zabat, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Collegeville, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from FATIMA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Paoli Hospital and Phoenixville Hospital.
Collegeville Office599 Arcola Rd, Collegeville, PA 19426 Directions (610) 409-2754Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Pennsylvania Orthopedic Center491 John Young Way Ste 210, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (610) 280-1559
Premier Orthopaedics826 Main St Ste 202, Phoenixville, PA 19460 Directions (610) 415-1600
Ruggiero Orthopaedic Assoc. Ltd. P C.266 Lancaster Ave Ste 200, Malvern, PA 19355 Directions (610) 644-6900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Premier Orthopaedics In Collegeville300 Springhouse Dr Ste 200, Collegeville, PA 19426 Directions (610) 644-6900
- Paoli Hospital
- Phoenixville Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PA Insurance Services
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Dr. Zabat always takes his time to listen to my concerns and explain findings
- Sports Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982637005
- Sports Medicine At Trihealth Bethesda Primary Care Sports Medicine Program
- Trihealth Bethesda Hospital
- FATIMA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pennsylvania State University
Dr. Zabat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zabat accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zabat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zabat speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Zabat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zabat.
