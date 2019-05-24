Dr. Eric Zhou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Zhou, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Zhou, MD
Dr. Eric Zhou, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Zhou's Office Locations
Eric Zhou Medical Office PC98 E Broadway Fl 4, New York, NY 10002 Directions (212) 966-2699
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zhou is the best primary care physician I have ever had. He gave me the most thorough annual check up I have ever had, explained the results, and answered all my questions -- even going on internet to help me understand visually what the tests were showing. He encouraged me to have a colonscopy, and my first reaction was negative. He didn't give me any pressure but shared different options, and by the next visit I told him I had scheduled an appointment. When I lost my prescription, I left a message with his answering service, he called back within an hour and immediately called in my prescription. When it comes to insurance, he is quick to explain what is absolutely covered and what is a "grey area," so there are no surprises when the bill comes. He is very knowledgeable, professional, and kind.
About Dr. Eric Zhou, MD
- Nephrology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1689674855
Education & Certifications
- BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Zhou has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Hepatitis B - Immune Response and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
