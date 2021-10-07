Overview of Dr. Eric Zweifach, MD

Dr. Eric Zweifach, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Zweifach works at Zweifach & Zweifach Mds in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

