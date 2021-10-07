See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Eric Zweifach, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Eric Zweifach, MD

Ophthalmology
3.8 (19)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eric Zweifach, MD

Dr. Eric Zweifach, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Zweifach works at Zweifach & Zweifach Mds in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Zweifach's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Phillip Zweifach M.d. PC
    131 E 69TH ST, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 535-1508

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Glaucoma
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Glaucoma
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Coreoplasty Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Keratomileusis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Zweifach?

Oct 07, 2021
Dr. Zweifach explained the procedures and options very thoroughly and respected my concerns and addressed them. He gave me information that helped me to make informed decisions. He asked me if I had any more questions and assured me I could follow up with him later if needed.
— Oct 07, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Eric Zweifach, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eric Zweifach, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zweifach to family and friends

Dr. Zweifach's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Zweifach

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eric Zweifach, MD.

About Dr. Eric Zweifach, MD

Specialties
  • Ophthalmology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1497753883
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Tufts University
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Eric Zweifach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zweifach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Zweifach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zweifach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zweifach works at Zweifach & Zweifach Mds in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Zweifach’s profile.

Dr. Zweifach has seen patients for Glaucoma, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zweifach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Zweifach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zweifach.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zweifach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zweifach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Eric Zweifach, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.