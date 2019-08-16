See All Family Doctors in Woodbridge, VA
Dr. Erica Allen Winslow, MD

Family Medicine
2.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Erica Allen Winslow, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE.

Dr. Allen Winslow works at Doctors Express, Woodbridge VA in Woodbridge, VA with other offices in Herndon, VA and Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allcare of Lakeridge
    4167 MERCHANT PLZ, Woodbridge, VA 22192 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 878-8800
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    American Family Care Walk-In Extended Primary Care
    334 Elden St, Herndon, VA 20170 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
  3. 3
    Addus Healthcare Inc.
    4000 Legato Rd Ste 1100, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 672-3960

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tuberculosis Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
VAP Lipid Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
VAP Lipid Testing

Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 16, 2019
    On my first visit to Dr. Allen Winslow, I was surprised at the attention she gave to my recount and how she went through the various health records I brought. She asked questions about my punctual health worries (I am a breast cancer survivor, high cholesterol, osteopenia, aches and pains as side effects of my cancer treatment. In ten years it was the first time that an Internist Dr. had PAID ATTENTION to my concerns. She was caring and showed respect and commitment to helping the patients, she helped me understand what medicines I need to take and the importance of following a healthy and balanced diet. Dr. Allen Winslow was punctual to the appointments, alert and prepared to take care of her patients. I can recommend this Dr. so much that now that she does not take my health insurance I am seriously contemplating to change to the one she accepts during the next open enrollment.
    Joana Angela MM — Aug 16, 2019
    About Dr. Erica Allen Winslow, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1659533800
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erica Allen Winslow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen Winslow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Allen Winslow has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Allen Winslow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen Winslow. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen Winslow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen Winslow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen Winslow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

