Overview of Dr. Erica Anderson, DO

Dr. Erica Anderson, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Roper Hospital.



Dr. Anderson works at Rheumatology Associates in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.