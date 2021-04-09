Overview of Dr. Erica Berger, MD

Dr. Erica Berger, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center.



Dr. Berger works at Novant Health Pediatrics Mint Hill in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.