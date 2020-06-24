Dr. Bohan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erica Bohan, MD
Overview
Dr. Erica Bohan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center and Asante Three Rivers Medical Center.
Dr. Bohan works at
Locations
Anesthesia Associates of Medford PC1093 Royal Ct, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 773-7273
Pain Specialists of Southern Oregon825 Bennett Ave, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 779-5228Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
- Asante Three Rivers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bohan Is absolutely fantastic, very kind and compassionate. She IS excepting new patients and does tele visits. Please correct your information.
About Dr. Erica Bohan, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1144647033
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bohan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bohan has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bohan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bohan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bohan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bohan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bohan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.