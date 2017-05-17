See All Psychiatrists in Drexel Hill, PA
Dr. Erica Borman, DO

Psychiatry
3.7 (6)
Map Pin Small Drexel Hill, PA
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Erica Borman, DO

Dr. Erica Borman, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Drexel Hill, PA. 

Dr. Borman works at Psych Choices of the Delaware Valley in Drexel Hill, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Borman's Office Locations

  1
    Psych Choices of the Delaware Valley
    5060 State Rd Fl 2, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 626-8085
  2
    Philly Psychology LLC
    255 S 17th St Ste 1106, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 712-9217

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Adjustment Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 17, 2017
    Dr. Erica borman was very helpful and understanding to my situation. She shows how much she really cares for her patients. She does not judge, and actually listens and shows an interest in wanting to help. She makes you feel very comfortable and once I left her office I was very at ease after my experience talking with her. Great doctor who you can tell that really cares for her patients. Highly reccomend.
    Lanham, MD — May 17, 2017
    About Dr. Erica Borman, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316258593
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Borman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Borman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Borman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

