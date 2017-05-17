Dr. Borman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erica Borman, DO
Dr. Erica Borman, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Drexel Hill, PA.
Psych Choices of the Delaware Valley5060 State Rd Fl 2, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 Directions (610) 626-8085
Philly Psychology LLC255 S 17th St Ste 1106, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Directions (267) 712-9217
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Dr. Erica borman was very helpful and understanding to my situation. She shows how much she really cares for her patients. She does not judge, and actually listens and shows an interest in wanting to help. She makes you feel very comfortable and once I left her office I was very at ease after my experience talking with her. Great doctor who you can tell that really cares for her patients. Highly reccomend.
- Psychiatry
- English
Dr. Borman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borman works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Borman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.