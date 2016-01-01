See All Gastroenterologists in Chevy Chase, MD
Dr. Erica Cohen, MD

Gastroenterology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Erica Cohen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They completed their fellowship with Cedars Sinai medical center

Dr. Cohen works at Capital Digestive Care in Chevy Chase, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Capital Digestive Care - Chevy Chase
    5550 Friendship Blvd Ste T90, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 737-0085

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sibley Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diarrhea
Liver Function Test
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Diarrhea
Liver Function Test
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diarrhea
Liver Function Test
    About Dr. Erica Cohen, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750672499
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cedars Sinai medical center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cedars Sinai Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cedars Sinai Medical Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
