Dr. Erica Contreras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Contreras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erica Contreras, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Erica Contreras, MD
Dr. Erica Contreras, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in La Plata, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with UM Charles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Contreras works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Contreras' Office Locations
-
1
UM Charles Regional Medical Group-Womens Health605 CHARLES ST, La Plata, MD 20646 Directions (301) 609-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Charles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Contreras?
Dr. Contreras Is very kind and you are the only person she is worried about for as long as it takes. We all chose surgery after the tests. During Surgery she thought she found cancer and so stopped and had me in with an OBGYN Oncologists in 2 days. Yes it was cancer and I was informed that I had a great Dr. to stop rather then take the chance of spreading it throughout my whole system. Yes I am going through treament for cancer but it could have worse.
About Dr. Erica Contreras, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1922202696
Education & Certifications
- Brody School Of Medicine-Pitt County Memorial Hospital
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Contreras has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Contreras accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Contreras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Contreras works at
Dr. Contreras has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Contreras on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Contreras. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Contreras.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Contreras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Contreras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.