Dr. Erica Chen, MD

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Erica Chen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Southern California, Keck School Of Medicine.

Dr. Chen works at Allergy & Asthma Specialist Doctors, Inc. in West Covina, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Allergy and Asthma Specialist Doctors, Inc.
    1250 S Sunset Ave Ste 340, West Covina, CA 91790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 430-5800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Food Poisoning
Animal Allergies
Hives
Food Poisoning
Animal Allergies
Hives

Food Poisoning
Animal Allergies
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylaxis
Angioedema
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Blood Allergy Testing
Bronchiectasis
Chest Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dermatitis
Drug Allergy Testing
Food Allergy
Lactose Intolerance
Latex Allergy
Nasopharyngitis
Overweight
Patch Testing
Postnasal Drip
Radioallergosorbent Test
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis
Skin Testing and Screening
Sleep Apnea

About Dr. Erica Chen, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 10 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Mandarin
NPI Number
  • 1386089068
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • LA County & USC Medical Center
Medical Education
  • University Of Southern California, Keck School Of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • University Of Southern California
Board Certifications
  • Allergy & Immunology, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Erica Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chen works at Allergy & Asthma Specialist Doctors, Inc. in West Covina, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chen’s profile.

Dr. Chen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

