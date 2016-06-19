Overview

Dr. Erica Dearman, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Norman Regional Hospital.



Dr. Dearman works at ST ANTHONY PHYSICIANS FAMILY MEDICAL SO in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Norman, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.