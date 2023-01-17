Dr. Erica Dickson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erica Dickson, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Erica Dickson, DO
Dr. Erica Dickson, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ Med Sch.
Dr. Dickson's Office Locations
Erica L. Dickson, DO, Inc.1351 W Avenue J, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 726-6688Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- LACare
Ratings & Reviews
I loved Dr Dickson and think she is great!!
About Dr. Erica Dickson, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1245656339
Education & Certifications
- Wyckoff Heights Med Ctr
- Downey Regl Med Ctr
- UMDNJ Med Sch
- Princeton U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dickson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dickson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dickson has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dickson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickson.
