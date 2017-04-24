Dr. Erica Drennen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drennen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erica Drennen, MD
Overview of Dr. Erica Drennen, MD
Dr. Erica Drennen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Drennen works at
Dr. Drennen's Office Locations
Chpg Cornerstar Women's Health15901 E Briarwood Cir Unit 200, Aurora, CO 80016 Directions (720) 851-8230
Susanna Choi MD PC9397 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 220, Parker, CO 80138 Directions (303) 721-1670
Hospital Affiliations
- Parker Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Drennen always listens to my concerns and answers all of my questions (and I have a lot). She's one of the few Dr's in the practice that I look forward to seeing because I know I will have her full attention while others are dismissive and pushing me out of the room.
About Dr. Erica Drennen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1982804837
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- Notre Dame
