Dr. Erica Flores, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Erica Flores, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.
East Valley Cardiology595 N Dobson Rd Ste 48, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 899-9430Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
East Valley Cardiology LLC20924 N John Wayne Pkwy Ste D4, Maricopa, AZ 85139 Directions (480) 899-9430
Banner Desert Medical Center1400 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 412-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MercyCare Health Plans
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Made appt with Dr. Flores after 9 years of treatment with 2 male cardiologists. She is outstanding. I’m very confident her treatment of my condition will be much better! She’s an excellent listener and doesn’t make me feel as if my heart condition is insignificant as other cardiologists in the past have.
- Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Arizona College of Medicine
- Banner Good Samar Med Ctr/ Phoenix VAMC
- Med Coll of WI
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
