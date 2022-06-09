Overview of Dr. Erica Gettis, DO

Dr. Erica Gettis, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Pikeville College / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Gettis works at KentuckyOne Health Primary Care Associates in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.