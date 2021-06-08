Dr. Erica Ghareeb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghareeb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erica Ghareeb, MD
Overview
Dr. Erica Ghareeb, MD is a Dermatologist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY AT PARKERSBURG.
Dr. Ghareeb works at
Locations
-
1
Healthworks Rehab and Fitness6040 University Town Centre Dr, Morgantown, WV 26501 Directions (304) 598-4865
- 2 1 Stadium Dr Ste 3, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4865
-
3
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4800Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghareeb?
I had a great experience having Dr. Ghareeb treat me. She has a wonderful manner and made a difficult issue much less scary. I highly recommend her and this facility.
About Dr. Erica Ghareeb, MD
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1669771994
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY AT PARKERSBURG
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghareeb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghareeb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghareeb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghareeb works at
Dr. Ghareeb has seen patients for Rash, Ringworm and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghareeb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghareeb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghareeb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghareeb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghareeb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.