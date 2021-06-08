Overview

Dr. Erica Ghareeb, MD is a Dermatologist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY AT PARKERSBURG.



Dr. Ghareeb works at Healthworks Rehab and Fitness in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Ringworm and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.