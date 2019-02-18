Overview of Dr. Erica Gregonis, MD

Dr. Erica Gregonis, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Richmond, KY. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Richmond.



Dr. Gregonis works at Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary Critical Care & Sleep Medicine Richmond in Richmond, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.