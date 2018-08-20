Overview of Dr. Erica Haake, MD

Dr. Erica Haake, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Island, NE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska Medical Center and is affiliated with CHI Health St. Francis.



Dr. Haake works at Grand Island Clinic in Grand Island, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Maternal Anemia and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.