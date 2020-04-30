Dr. Hayes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erica Hayes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Erica Hayes, MD
Dr. Erica Hayes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston.
Dr. Hayes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hayes' Office Locations
-
1
Erica J. Hayes M D P A4A BAYOU BRANDT, Beaumont, TX 77706 Directions (409) 347-7262
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hayes?
I had a great first visit. She was very informative and explained everything in detail.
About Dr. Erica Hayes, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1851429757
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hayes works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.