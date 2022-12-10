Overview

Dr. Erica Hightower, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.



Dr. Hightower works at Diabetes Texas in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Counseling and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.