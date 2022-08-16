See All General Surgeons in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Erica Hill, DO

General Surgery
4.6 (10)
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Erica Hill, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Hill works at Warren Clinic Breast Surgery Specialists in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Breast Tumor, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Warren Clinic Breast Surgery Specialists
    6475 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 502-9600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Breast Tumor
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Lumpectomy
Excision of Breast Tumor
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Lumpectomy

Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • OSMA Health
    • Preferred Community Choice
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 16, 2022
    A year after my cancer surgery, Dr. Hill is still quick to respond to questions and give referrals for any tests that might be necessary or even just make me feel more confident that the cancer hasn't returned. She is compassionate, knowledgeable, skilled, and a good communicator.
    Beverly — Aug 16, 2022
    About Dr. Erica Hill, DO

    • General Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1346509643
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    • Oklahoma State University Medical Center
    • Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hill works at Warren Clinic Breast Surgery Specialists in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Hill’s profile.

    Dr. Hill has seen patients for Excision of Breast Tumor, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Lumpectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

