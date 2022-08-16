Dr. Hill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erica Hill, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erica Hill, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Hill works at
Locations
Warren Clinic Breast Surgery Specialists6475 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 502-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- OSMA Health
- Preferred Community Choice
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A year after my cancer surgery, Dr. Hill is still quick to respond to questions and give referrals for any tests that might be necessary or even just make me feel more confident that the cancer hasn't returned. She is compassionate, knowledgeable, skilled, and a good communicator.
About Dr. Erica Hill, DO
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1346509643
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Oklahoma State University Medical Center
- Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hill has seen patients for Excision of Breast Tumor, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Lumpectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.