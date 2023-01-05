Overview

Dr. Erica Kelly, MD is a Dermatologist in Galveston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.



Dr. Kelly works at UTMB in Galveston, TX with other offices in League City, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Acne and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.