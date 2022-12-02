See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Santa Ana, CA
Dr. Erica Kuhn, DO

Internal Medicine
3.2 (24)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Erica Kuhn, DO

Dr. Erica Kuhn, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Kuhn works at Internal Medicine Physicians Of Newport Beach in Santa Ana, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kuhn's Office Locations

    Internal Medicine Physicians of Newport Beach Inc.
    12231 Newport Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 640-0635
    Brooke Alexander-bloom D.o A Professional Medical Corporation
    1401 Avocado Ave Ste 302, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 640-0635
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Jock Itch
Malaise and Fatigue
Dizziness
Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Chronic Neck Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Polyuria
Ringworm
Shingles
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Dec 02, 2022
    I have had many different primary care doctors over the years. She is by far the best. She is kind, patient and thorough. Extremely helpful and caring.
    Megan Swanek — Dec 02, 2022
    About Dr. Erica Kuhn, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1710095237
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
