Overview of Dr. Erica Kuhn, DO

Dr. Erica Kuhn, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Kuhn works at Internal Medicine Physicians Of Newport Beach in Santa Ana, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.