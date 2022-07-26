Dr. Erica Linnell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Linnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erica Linnell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erica Linnell, MD is a Dermatologist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED.
Dr. Linnell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bellevue Laser and Cosmetic Center1200 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 732-2667
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Linnell?
I have worked with Dr. Linnell on post-baby skin tightening and she is attentive, thorough, knowledgable and very kind.
About Dr. Erica Linnell, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1700037769
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's Roosevelt Hosp Ctr Columbia U
- Exempla St Joseph Hospital
- UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Linnell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linnell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Linnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Linnell works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Linnell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linnell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.