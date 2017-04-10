Dr. Erica Lowery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erica Lowery, MD
Overview of Dr. Erica Lowery, MD
Dr. Erica Lowery, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lowery's Office Locations
- 1 1674 W BAKER RD, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 837-2100
- 2 12667 Bissonnet St Ste Ob, Houston, TX 77099 Directions (281) 498-6100
- 3 3430 Center St Ste Fp, Deer Park, TX 77536 Directions (281) 628-2040
-
4
Montrose Clinic3811 Lyons Ave, Houston, TX 77020 Directions (832) 548-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lowery is GREAT!! She has the most calming and kind nature and demeanor. She saw me when my doctor had an emergency C-section and put me right at ease. She took her time and answered any question my husband or I had. I will happily see her again if need be!! Keep it up Dr. Lowery!!!!! And thank you!!
About Dr. Erica Lowery, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1063639334
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
