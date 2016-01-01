See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Sherman Oaks, CA
Dr. Erica Lubliner, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
12 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Erica Lubliner, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Lubliner works at KAL MANIKTALA, MD in Sherman Oaks, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kal Maniktala MD
    15300 Ventura Blvd Ste 400, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 995-1041

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon

About Dr. Erica Lubliner, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 12 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1720495997
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
Board Certifications
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
