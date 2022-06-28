Dr. McBride has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erica McBride, DO
Overview of Dr. Erica McBride, DO
Dr. Erica McBride, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center.
Dr. McBride works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. McBride's Office Locations
-
1
Lovelace Cancer Center Medical Oncology715 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 727-7090
-
2
Lovelace Medical Center601 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 727-7090
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McBride?
Her team is very caring and goes above and beyond for patients. Dr. McBride responds to messages sent. She is caring, compassionate, and explains very well. I recommend this group very highly! They get 5 stars from me.
About Dr. Erica McBride, DO
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1497929269
Education & Certifications
- Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McBride accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McBride has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McBride works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. McBride. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McBride.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McBride, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McBride appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.