See All Pediatric Urologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Erica Mercer, MD

Pediatric Urology
3.6 (26)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Erica Mercer, MD

Dr. Erica Mercer, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.

Dr. Mercer works at Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Circumcision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mercer's Office Locations

    Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville
    807 Childrens Way Fl 8, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 697-3600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Circumcision
Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Circumcision

Treatment frequency



Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Erica Mercer, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Urology
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erica Mercer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mercer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mercer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mercer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mercer works at Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mercer’s profile.

    Dr. Mercer has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Circumcision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mercer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Mercer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mercer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mercer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mercer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
