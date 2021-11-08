Dr. Erica Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erica Nelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Erica Nelson, MD
Dr. Erica Nelson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Decatur Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. John's Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson's Office Locations
- 1 415 N 9TH ST, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 545-5117
-
2
Hshs St. Francis Hospital1215 Franciscan Dr, Litchfield, IL 62056 Directions (217) 545-8000
-
3
Memorial Physician Services - Jvill610 N Westgate Ave, Jacksonville, IL 62650 Directions (217) 243-8455Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Had surgery this week. She did a wonderful job, no pain. Good doctor who is very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Erica Nelson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1447231493
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
