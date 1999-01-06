Overview of Dr. Erica Papathomas, DPM

Dr. Erica Papathomas, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in North Bellmore, NY. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Papathomas works at Cherrywood Foot Care in North Bellmore, NY with other offices in Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Achilles Tendinitis and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.