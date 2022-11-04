Overview

Dr. Erica Rose, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Newaygo, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Wayne State University (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial, Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital.



Dr. Rose works at Newaygo County General Hospital Association in Newaygo, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.